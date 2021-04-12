Video
BAIRA, ATAB for continuation of int’l flights

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Staff Correspondent

The leaders of Bangladesh Association of International recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) and Association of Travel Agencies of Bangladesh (ATAB) have demanded continuation of international flights operation during the eight-day strict lockdown.
The demand was pressed to facilitate travel of the Bangladeshi migrants intending to go to their workplaces without any disruption.
Meeting Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed at Eskaton office on Monday, a delegation of BAIRA  placed their demand.


