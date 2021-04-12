BAIRA, ATAB for continuation of int’l flights

The leaders of Bangladesh Association of International recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) and Association of Travel Agencies of Bangladesh (ATAB) have demanded continuation of international flights operation during the eight-day strict lockdown.

The demand was pressed to facilitate travel of the Bangladeshi migrants intending to go to their workplaces without any disruption.

Meeting Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed at Eskaton office on Monday, a delegation of BAIRA placed their demand.





