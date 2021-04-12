Abide by health rules or face shutdown

BGMEA and BKMEA have warned the factory owners that if they do not follow health guidelines, stern action will be taken against the factories. If needed the operation of the factories will be shutdown.

The government on Sunday decided to allow all factories, including export-oriented readymade garment factories, to run during a 'complete lockdown from April 14.

A circular from the Cabinet Division on Monday said the restrictions will come into effect from the morning of April 14 until the midnight of April 21.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Cabinet Secretary Khandoker Anwarul Islam.

Arshad Jamal, Vice-president of BGMEA said, "We held a board meeting this morning. We have decided to be strict in following the hygiene rules."

"Our hygiene guidelines and DIFE guidelines are similar," he said. As a result, there is no problem with the guidelines. If a factory shows irresponsibility in following hygiene rules, we will shut it down. Mobile team is being restructured to oversee the matter.

Leaders of BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMA, and Bangladesh Exporters Association earlier at a press conference at a hotel in the capital made the call.

"BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMA and other organisations are committed to follow health safety guidelines and work hand in hand with the government in this regard," he said.

"In the given context, we earnestly urge the government to keep the country's apparel sector and its backward linkage industry out of the preview of the complete lockdown to be enforced from April 14," he added.





