BAIRA polls postponed

Responding to demands of Bangladesh Association of International recruiting Agencies (BAIRA) members and following strict lockdown imposed by the Cabinet Division, Election Commission of BAIRA Polls 2021 on Monday postponed its upcoming elections scheduled to be held on May 22 this year.

In a notice, Commerce Ministry Deputy Secretary Mirazul Islam Ukil, also chairman of the commission, on Monday made the announcement.

Earlier, the Cabinet Division on Monday imposed countrywide strict lockdown from April 14 to April 21 restricting vehicular movement and closing all offices across the country to contain the transmission of Covid-19 in the country.

Before the announcement on the day, former BAIRA Secretary General Ruhul Amin Swapan, also panel leader of BAIRA Sammilita Ganatantrik Jote, demanded postponement of the polls bringing several allegations against the election commission and election appeal board.

In a press conference held on Monday at Dhaka Reporters Unity, he also demanded correction in the BAIRA voters list claiming that the commission illogically excluded 28 voters including him from the list despite paying the annual subscription fees within its stipulated period.

Swapan also demanded reconstitution of the election commission and election appeal board bringing no confidence against the two bodies formed comprising the government officials.







