Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:56 PM
Banks, stock markets to remain shut during strict lockdown

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

The authorities will keep the banks and the stock markets closed during the new weeklong total lockdown beginning tomorrow to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
The Bangladesh Bank ordered the banks to keep their ATM and online services open during the lockdown.
"There will be no trading in the stock markets in Dhaka and Chattogram as the banks will be closed," said Rezaul Karim, a spokesman for the Securities and Exchange Commission.
On Tuesday, the banks will be open for transaction from 10am to 1pm as per the ongoing lockdown rules. The banks have until 3pm to finish their other tasks. Trading on the stock market will continue from 10am to 12:30pm.
The Cabinet Division in a set of new lockdown rules ordered a shutdown of all offices and public transports. The government, however, allowed factories to remain open.
It has also ordered a shutdown of all stores and shopping malls to curb the spread of the coronavirus infections.
Daily staples, including kitchen ingredients, can be sold in open places from 9am to 3pm.
Restaurants will be allowed to take orders online or provide takeaway services on specified time slots.
Citizens are barred from going out without an emergency, such as buying medicines and daily staples, seeking medical treatment or the burial of the dead. People are allowed to visit the vaccination centres to get the shot, but they must carry their vaccination cards.     -bdnews24.com


