Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:56 PM
Mustafa Hakim Welfare Foundation distributes Iftar-sehri among people

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 12: Mustafa-Hakim Welfare Foundation started its Sehri and Iftar items distribution on Sunday last.
Former Mayor of Chattogram City Corporation M Manjur Alam and Managing Director of the Foundation opened the distribution programme as the chief guest at a function organised at Mustafa Hakim University College at Kattali.
During the last two decades, the Foundation had been distributing the items to the poor and needy people of the city.
More than two lac people have been brought under the programme in 41 wards of the city and Sitakunda Upazila, and other areas including hilly districts, Rangpur, Bogura and Gaibandha districts.
It may be mentioned that the Mustafa-Hakim Welfare Foundation is an welfare organisation of the Mustafa-Hakim Group, one of the leading conglomerates of the country.
The Mustafa-Hakim group had earlier set up a total of 16 Industrial units including, Golden Ispath Limited, Mustafa-Hakim Cement Industry, Golden bricks, Golden Iron, Oxygen units and Ship breaking Industry etc.
H M Steel has been set up with modern German Technology to produce HM Expert, a high graded bar of 550 grade. HM Steel is the new addition to the industrial sector of Mustafa Hakim Group.
The HM Steel will produce high graded M S Bar with 550 grade capacity, angles, channels, and MS Rod etc.



