8 cyber tribunals in divisional cities to reduce sufferings

The government is expecting that eight cyber tribunals newly set up in all divisional cities will help reduce suffering and difficulties of both complainants and accused.

Earlier, only one tribunal located in Dhaka has tried cyber offences since 2013. Therefore all had to travel to the capital city, including investigating officers, witnesses, complainants, and accused.

The accused and complainants had also to find lawyers in Dhaka.

The Law Ministry sources said litigants, witnesses and investigating officers don't have to come to Dhaka anymore. They could deal their cases with their respective divisional city's cyber tribunal.

As a result, many of the problems can now be resolved in tribunals at divisional cities of the country, they said.

The government initiatives will reduce time and costs for the litigants, who will soon be benefited from the tribunals, sources said.

A district Judge requesting anonymity said due to one cyber tribunal, the pressure was being increased both on judges and the justice-seeking people.

After the eight cyber tribunals start functioning in their respective division, it will reduce the judiciary's pressure, and people will get justice without hassles, he said.

On April 4, the government set up cyber tribunals in all eight divisional cities of the country to hold trials of cybercrimes-related cases, including those filed under the Digital Security Act.

On the day, the Law Ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard.

The eight tribunals are Cyber Tribunal, Dhaka; Cyber Tribunal, Chattogram; Cyber Tribunal, Rajshahi; Cyber Tribunal, Khulna; Cyber Tribunal, Barishal; Cyber Tribunal, Sylhet; Cyber Tribunal, Rangpur and Cyber Tribunal, Mymensingh.

The government has already appointed judges for conducting the cyber tribunals in eight divisions.

The notification has determined the local jurisdiction of the Cyber Tribunal.

The cases filed from different districts will be transferred from the Cyber Tribunal, Dhaka, to other cyber tribunals concerned in 30 days.

Law Minister Anisul Huq told The Daily Observer that the government had established eight cyber tribunals in the divisional cities for quick disposals of the pending cases.

It will help solve many problems that were happening earlier due to one tribunal.

The ruling Awami League government in 2013 initiated Cyber Tribunal in Dhaka on October 28 of the year for trying cyber-related offences under the ICT Act, 2006.

Later, the government enacted the Digital Security Act, 2018 to curb digital crimes.







