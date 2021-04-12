Video
Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Our Correspondents

Three people were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Sunamganj, Chapainawabganj and Pabna, in two days.
JAGANNATHPUR, SUNAMGANJ: A housewife was electrocuted in Jagannathpur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
Deceased Jahanara Begum, 39, wife of late Azizul Haqim, was a resident of Joynagar Village under Raniganj Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Jahanara Begum came in contact with a live electric wire in the house at around 9:30pm, which left her dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.
Sub-Inspector of Jagannathpur Police Station (PS) Mirza Shafayet confirmed the incident.
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A farmer was electrocuted in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Saturday night.
The deceased was identified as Zainal, 60, son of late Khabiruddin, a resident of Goyalpara area under Bangabari Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Zainal came in contact with a live electric wire while irrigating a cropland at Karia Beel in the area at night, which left him dead on the spot.
ISHWARDI, PABNA: A construction worker was electrocuted at Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Friday morning.
Deceased Mehedi Hasan was the son of Mahbub Mandal, a resident of Sholodag Village in Bheramara Upazila of Kushtia.
Local sources said Mehedi came in contact with a live electric wire while working in the construction site of the power plant in the morning, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Ishwardi PS Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the incident.


