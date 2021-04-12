

Maybank Islamic distributed food packages among over 2,000 families





Maybank Islamic distributed food packages among over 2,000 families who are affected by Covid-19 at Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar on April 10 ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Maybank Islamic Chief Executive Officer Dato' Mohamed Rafique Merican said the aid will be distributed to helpless individuals or families. The yearly programme called Regional Ramadhan Relief is a collaboration with five other non-governmental organisations- Islamic Relief Malaysia, Mercy Malaysia, Islamic Aid Malaysia, Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia, and Yayasan Ikhlas. photo: observer