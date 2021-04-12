Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Maybank Islamic distributed food packages among over 2,000 families

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

Maybank Islamic distributed food packages among over 2,000 families

Maybank Islamic distributed food packages among over 2,000 families

Maybank Islamic distributed food packages among over 2,000 families who are affected by Covid-19 at Rohingya Camp in Cox's Bazar on April 10 ahead of the holy month of Ramadan. Maybank Islamic Chief Executive Officer Dato' Mohamed Rafique Merican said the aid will be distributed to helpless individuals or families. The yearly programme called Regional Ramadhan Relief is a collaboration with five other non-governmental organisations- Islamic Relief Malaysia, Mercy Malaysia, Islamic Aid Malaysia, Yayasan Pembangunan Ekonomi Islam Malaysia, and Yayasan Ikhlas.    photo: observer


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Three electrocuted in three districts
Maybank Islamic distributed food packages among over 2,000 families
Man killed in Bagerhat road accident
Two die of corona in two districts
Blast disease makes Boro paddy whitish at Dhobaura
27 detained on different charges in 3 districts
Relief cheques, sport items distributed at Koyra
Alhaj Md Akhteruzzaman Babu, MP, as chief guest, distributed cheques


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft