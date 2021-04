BAGERHAT, Apr 12: A man was killed in a road accident in Fakirhat Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Belal Molla, 30, a resident of Morelganj Upazila.

Police and local sources said a truck hit him in front of Katakhali Highway Police Station (PS) on the Khulna-Mongla Highway at around 9am, while he was breaking bricks with a machine, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.