Two die of corona in two districts

Two men died of coronavirus in two districts- Bogura and Naogaon, on Sunday.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A man died of coronavirus in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 36, son of Abdul Haqim, a resident of Birpali Village under Burail Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Shafiqul tested positive for the virus in Dhaka some days back.

After being infected, he came to the village and was undergoing treatment at home. Later, he died at night.

Nandigram Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Tofazzal Hossain Mandol confirmed the matter.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A man died of coronavirus in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was a resident of Nitpur Union in the upazila.

He tested positive for the virus on April 1.

