Blast disease makes Boro paddy whitish at Dhobaura



A blast disease-affected Boro paddy field in Dhobaura Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, already about 25 per cent of the Boro paddy in the upazila have come under the blast attack. It has further been intensified due to the recent hit by the seasonal Nor'wester.

The blast has made a wide spreading in different upazilas of the district.

Sources at Upazila Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) said, Boro was cultivated on 14,080 hectares (ha) of land in seven unions of Doubaura Upazila.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a good number of farmers said, farmers in the upazila have become directionless with their blast-affected Boro fields.

Dhoubaura is mostly the agriculture-depended upazila among other ones of Mymensingh. The sudden blast-attack has made them frustrated.

A visit found many farmers sitting beside their affected fields to cry.

Farmer Dulal Mia of Bhutta Village said, his two acres of paddy have been damaged completely. Another Abdul Kadir of Ranigaon Village said, his 1.50 acres have been attacked.

They and others complained, none from the upazila agriculture office inspected their fields.

Upazila Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer Mahbub said, the timely inspection could not be possible due to lack of adequate manpower.

Upazla Agriculture Officer Golam Sarwar Tushar said, the blast attack has been possible as weather-tolerant Boro paddy was not cultivated.







