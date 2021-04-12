Video
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:55 PM
27 detained on different charges in 3 districts

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Our Correspondents

A total of 27 people were arrested on different charges in separate drives in three districts- Rajshahi, Pabna and Panchagarh, in four days.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in separate drives from Saturday night till Sunday morning, detained 21 people on different charges in the city.
A huge volume of contraband drug was also recovered during the drives.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Sunday.
Of the arrestees, six had arrest warrant, nine were drug addicts and the rest six were detained on different charges.
Legal action has been taken against those arrested, the official added.
PABNA: Police, in a drive, arrested five people in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Friday night on charge of gambling.
The arrested persons are Sumon Hossain, 30, son of Abdus Samad of Char Rooppur Tinbattala area, Anishul Haque, 31, son of Moot Selim Haque, Masum Hossain, 32, son of late Majnu Sarder, Yusuf Hossain alias Rosen, 29, son of Baharul Islam of Rupganj Purbagram in the upazila, and Sumon Hossain, 30, son of Rezaul Karim of Nazirpur East Para area in Sadar Upazila.
Sub-Inspector of Rooppur Nuclear Police Outpost Atiqul Islam said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Charrooppur area under Pakshey Union in the upazila at night, and arrested them red-handed while gambling.   
The law enforcers also seized two sets of playing cards and Tk 5,200 in cash during the drive.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Ishwardi Police Station (PS) Asaduzzaman Asad confirmed the matter, adding that filing of a case under the Gambling Act is underway in this connection.
TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: Police on Thursday arrested a man in Tentulia Upazila of the district in a case filed for killing his elder brother.
The arrested person is Firoz Jamal, 35, a resident of the upazila.
According to the case statement, Firoz had been at loggerheads with his elder brother Rabiul Alam over land. On Tuesday night, Firoz stabbed Rabiul, leaving him critically injured.
Rabiul was taken to Panchagarh Adhunik Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the matter.


