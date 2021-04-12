Relief cheques, sport items distributed at Koyra

KOYRA, KHULNA, Apr 12: Cheques from Prime Minister's Relief Fund and sport materials were distributed among sick party leaders and distressed people in Koyra Upazlia of the district on Monday.

The distribution function was held by the Upazila Sports Organisation (USO) in the hallroom of the Upazila Parishad at 11am.

Alhaj Md Akhtaruzzaman Babu, MP, distributed the cheques and sports items as chief guest.

It was chaired by Upazila Nirbahi Officer Animesh Biswas while USO's General Secretary and Union Chairman GM Abdullah Al Mamun Lavlu moderated the programme.

Upazila Chairman Alhaj SM Shafiqul Islam was present as special guest.

Among others, Vice-Chairman Advocate Kamlesh Kumar Sana, Woman-Vice Chairman Nasima Alam, Officer-in-Charge Md Rabiul Hossain, Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr. Sudip Bala, Education Officer Md Habibur Rahman, Social Service Officer Anath Kumar Biswas, Project Implementation Officer Sagar Hossain Saikat, Secondary Education Officer (Acting) Md Mahasin Ali, Union Chairman GM Shamsur Rahman, and others were also present at the function.







