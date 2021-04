Aush paddy seedlings and chemical fertilisers were distributed among 900 farmers



















Aush paddy seedlings and chemical fertilisers were distributed among 900 farmers in Dashmina Upazila of Patuakhali on Monday. Dashmina Upazila Department of Agricultural Extension organised the distribution programme at Farmers Training Centre here. SM Shahzada, MP, as chief guest, inaugurated the function at 11am through video conferencing. photo: observer