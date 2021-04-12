Video
Home Countryside

900 marginal farmers get agri-incentive at Dashmina

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI, Apr 12: Distribution of free Aush paddy seed and chemical fertiliser to 900 small and marginal farmers in Dashmina Upazila of the district was held on Monday.
Under the Kharip-1 seasonal incentive programme of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) in Dashmina, the distribution programme for 2021-2022 period has been opened in the upazila.
It was inaugurated by S.M. Shahzada, MP from Patuakhjali-3,  as chief guest at the DAE at 11 am.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Al-Amin presided over the video-conference-based inauguration. In physical presence of 20 farmers, it was held in a limited scale, considering the corona situation.
According to sources at the DAE, under the incentive programme, each farmer gets 5 kg Ufsi Aush seeds, 20 kg DAP fertiliser, and 10 kg MOP fertiliser.
Among others, Upazila Chairman Md Abdul Aziz, Upazila Awami League's General Secretary and Sadar Union Chairman Advocate Iqbal Mahmud Liton, Upazila Vice-Chairman Nasir Uddin Paloan, and Upazila Woman-Vice Chairman Samsunnahar Khan Doli were present as special gussets at the function.
Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Zafar Ahmed who moderated the function said, financial allocation will be provided in seven unions of the upazila after reviewing last years' Aush cultivation.


