Three people murdered in two districts

Three people including a listed drug dealer were murdered in separate incidents in two districts- Barishal and Kushtia, on Sunday.

BARISHAL: Two people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a clash between the supporters of two rival groups in Mehendiganj Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Saiful Sarder, 28, son of Abdul Jabbar, a resident of Asha Village, and Sayd Chowdhury, 35, son of Kaiyum Chowdhury of Pashchim Sultani Village under Dakshin Ulania Union in the upazila.

Local sources said the Ulania Union was divided into two parts recently, North and South Ulania, and clashes have been continuing in between the supporters of Milon Chowdhury and Ruma Begum over the union parishad election.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Mehendiganj Police Station (PS) Abul Kalam said a clash took place in between these two groups at Kaliganj Bazar on Saturday afternoon, which left Habu Sarder and Zahirul Islam injured.

Following this, the supporters of Milon Chowdhury attacked on the people of Sultani Village in Southern Ulania on Sunday night and vandalised eight to ten houses.

Later, the supporters of Ruma Begum were locked into a clash with their rivals, which left Saiful dead on the spot and at least nine others of both sides injured.

Later, Sayed Chowdhury, a supporter of Milon Chowdhury, died on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital at noon.

However, additional police have been deployed in the area avert further violence and at least 8 people of both groups were arrested in this connection, the OC added.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A man was murdered by his step-brother in Daulatpur Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Famid, 40, son of A Sattar, a resident of Jamalpur Village in the upazila.

Daulatpur PS OC (Investigation) Shahadat Hossain said Famid was a listed smuggler in the area.

He had been at loggerheads with his step-brother Milon over drug smuggling.

However, Milon attacked on Famid at a tea stall in the area at around 7:30am and hacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Kushtia Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

A murder case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added







