Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tears, cheers and shares rise as Matsuyama victory thrills Japan

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

TOKYO, APRIL 12: Thrilled Japanese golf fans welcomed Hideki Matsuyama's historic Masters victory on Monday, with broadcasters close to tears and the prime minister hailing the win as a bright spot during the pandemic.
"Matsuyama Masters" trended on Twitter and golf-related shares rose on the Tokyo stock market after the 29-year-old became the first Japanese man to capture a major golf title.
"Matsuyama opens the door of history," declared the Asahi Shimbun newspaper.
In Japan, the one-stroke victory was sealed just after 8.00 am Monday morning, with some broadcasters carrying live footage of his final-round 73 that saw him finish on 10-under par.
On the TBS station, broadcasters and commentators choked up as Matsuyama sank the final putt to claim the green jacket symbolic of Masters supremacy.
"Congratulations. Thank you," a presenter said as two golf commentators next to him struggled to hold back tears.
TV networks ran breaking news flashes announcing the victory and several newspapers published special editions online, usually reserved for major stories.
As Tokyo's stock market opened, shares in Value Golf, which provides services linked to the sport, jumped 14 percent, while golf club maker Graphite Design rose 16 percent.
Fans flooded to congratulate the country's new sporting hero as social media lit up.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tears, cheers and shares rise as Matsuyama victory thrills Japan
England spinner Bess spoke to Root about his treatment in India
Solskjaer wants Cavani to stay after Spurs display
Collection of blood samples avoided for players' doping tests
Football events to roll a week after lockdown finishes
Sujon wants repetition of 2017 memory in Sri Lanka
South Africa Emerging Women's team flies home early
Tigers depart for Sri Lanka to play WTC matches


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft