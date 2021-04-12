Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

England spinner Bess spoke to Root about his treatment in India

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

LONDON, APRIL 12: England spinner Dom Bess says he spoke to both captain Joe Root and head coach Chris Silverwood over how he was managed during the tour of India.
The 23-year-old played in the first Test which England won but, after an indifferent performance in the second innings, was omitted for the second Test with Moeen Ali brought in.
Ali was asked to stay on for the last two Tests but insisted on sticking with a previously-agreed plan to return home.
Captain Joe Root took five wickets bowling spin in the third Test.
Bess was then recalled for the innings defeat in the fourth and final Test, ending with disappointing figures of 0-71 in 17 overs.
England's policy of rotating players came in for heavy criticism during the series which they lost 3-1, having beaten Sri Lanka 2-0 in their first stop of the tour.
Former captain Michael Vaughan was one of the most vociferous critics over Bess's treatment opining: "I don't think I've ever been as disappointed with the management of a player".
Bess took 17 wickets across the two Tests in Sri Lanka and the series opener in India.
"I certainly got across how I felt and how, at times, I felt I was managed," said Bess.
"In that first Test and first innings in India, I felt really good. Then it just didn't click for me," said Bess.
"Rooty and Spoons (Silverwood) have both said how tough it was to drop me out of that second Test, but I was really disappointed."
Bess has taken 36 wickets at an average of 33.97 in his 14-Test career but has fallen behind former Somerset team-mate Jack Leach as first choice spinner.
Bess is now Root's county team-mate at Yorkshire and says far from being deflated over the fourth Test display he treats it as part of his learning process at the top level.
"I look back at that fourth Test as a great experience -- a really tough learning curve," said Bess who took 0-106 in Yorkshire's opening county championship game against Glamorgan.
"I can only see massive positives from the winter. I perhaps didn't impact games the way I would want to at times, but I did impact upon games for England."
Bess says having spoken with Root and Silverwood he feels he has the support he needs to move on.
"I've spoken to Joe and I understand where I stand with it all," he said.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tears, cheers and shares rise as Matsuyama victory thrills Japan
England spinner Bess spoke to Root about his treatment in India
Solskjaer wants Cavani to stay after Spurs display
Collection of blood samples avoided for players' doping tests
Football events to roll a week after lockdown finishes
Sujon wants repetition of 2017 memory in Sri Lanka
South Africa Emerging Women's team flies home early
Tigers depart for Sri Lanka to play WTC matches


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft