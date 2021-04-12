Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Collection of blood samples avoided for players' doping tests

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Bipin Dani

Players in the forthcoming Test series between Sri Lanka and England may not be required to give blood samples for their doping tests, it is learnt here.
Generally, while carrying out the doping tests by the ICC officials for the randomly selected players , they give blood and urine samples. However, the practice has not been used for the time being, one of the sources in Sri Lanka, said.
"During the current Covid pandemic scenario, the ICC officials don't ask to collect the blood samples. This is because it is very difficult to send the blood samples in the overseas laboratory within 3 mandatory days", one of the sources, speaking exclusively over the telephone from Colombo, said.
"In Sri Lanka, there is no ICC accredited laboratory and therefore we send the same in any of the five approved labs in Asia. Reasonable delay in sending the urine sample for testing is not an issue", the source explained.  
Vaccination postponed
In the meantime, the health ministry has postponed giving the first dose of vaccine to the national players.
The players were supposed to get the same on Sunday.
"We found most of the players under 30 years of age and therefore the decision is taken to give them after the two Tests against Bangladesh", one of the medical persons aware about the development, said exclusively.





« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tears, cheers and shares rise as Matsuyama victory thrills Japan
England spinner Bess spoke to Root about his treatment in India
Solskjaer wants Cavani to stay after Spurs display
Collection of blood samples avoided for players' doping tests
Football events to roll a week after lockdown finishes
Sujon wants repetition of 2017 memory in Sri Lanka
South Africa Emerging Women's team flies home early
Tigers depart for Sri Lanka to play WTC matches


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft