Football events to roll a week after lockdown finishes

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), on Monday, decided to resume the postponed matches of different events following a seven-day observation after the lockdown is finished.

Almost all the matches and events of football were postponed due to the countrywide lockdown enforced a week back after the country saw an alarming increase of cases of infection with Coronavirus Disease. With that matches of the second round of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2020-21, second round matches of Bangladesh Championship League (BCL), Third Division Football League 2019-20 and Women's Football League (WFL) 2020-21 were postponed as well.

The government had taken decision to apply another week-long lockdown with more restriction to be enforced starting from Wednesday, the 14th of April. There are rumours that this lockdown may extend later. Thus, the football matches may not roll anytime soon.

The local FF also decided to complete the ongoing player transfer and registration for the second leg by the 17th of April. But the player transfer and registration process from the BCL will continue as usual.







