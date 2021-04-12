Video
Letter To the Editor

Pohela Boishakh amid Corona pandemic

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Dear Sir
Pohela Boishakh is the first day of Bangla year. Every year Bengali people celebrate this day with different kinds of programs. Boishakhi fair is one of them. It has become a tradition in our country. But the corona pandemic has started spreading globally again.

As Pohela Boishakh is a cultural program at national level, people of all religion celebrate it every year. But due to the pandemic, our government has decided to impose strict lockdown. Though celebrating Pohela Boishakh is an important part of our culture we are not allowed to celebrate it in the traditional way. If we arrange program by violating lockdown, it will be very terrible for all of us. It is because in any kind of social program, not only it is impossible to maintain social distance, but also it increases the rate of corona infection. So this is time it is the demand of time to restrain from celebrating the day in a traditional way. We must remember that it is related to our life and death.

We hope that we will be able to celebrate the day next year in a Corona free world.

Shahida Aroby
Student, North South University



