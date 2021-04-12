

IBBL Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh Zone hold business confce

Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Md. Mosharraf Hossain & Mohammad Ali, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Md. Mahboob Alam, Salim Anwar & Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mahbub-A-Alam, Head of Cumilla Zone, Sikder Md. Shehabuddin, Head of Sylhet Zone and Bashir Ahamed, Head of Mymensingh Zone also addressed the conference. Senior Executives of Head Office, Head of Branches, Manager Operations and In-charge of Departments under the Zones attended the conference. Cumilla, Sylhet and Mymensingh Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) organised quarterly Business Development Conference through virtual platform recently. Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of the bank addressed the conference as chief guest, says a press release.Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, Md. Mosharraf Hossain & Mohammad Ali, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Siddiqur Rahman, Md. Mahboob Alam, Salim Anwar & Muhammad Sayeed Ullah, Senior Executive Vice Presidents, Md. Mahbub-A-Alam, Head of Cumilla Zone, Sikder Md. Shehabuddin, Head of Sylhet Zone and Bashir Ahamed, Head of Mymensingh Zone also addressed the conference. Senior Executives of Head Office, Head of Branches, Manager Operations and In-charge of Departments under the Zones attended the conference.