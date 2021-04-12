Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

United Commercial Bank launches Uclick

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Desk

In line with Bangladesh Bank's e-KYC policy, United Commercial Bank (UCB) launched the digital customer on boarding platform Uclick.
UCB hopes that this initiative will easily meet the needs and requirements of the customers, says a press release.
Through Uclick, any Bangladeshi citizen 18 years of age or above can open an account at United Commercial Bank anytime and anywhere using his/her valid NID card with easy steps and in a very short time.
Moreover, a customer can open an account through Uclick without coming to a branch. One can use it regularly by activating it at the same time. Besides, the customers can open their accounts themselves and make an initial deposit through the same app.
Moreover, Uclick can now be used with the web version as well as the mobile app. Click to download the app at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bd.ucb.uclick


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh Zone hold business confce
United Commercial Bank launches Uclick
Pubali Bank appoints Safiul Alam as MD
CPD for maintain industrial production amid lockdown
Omera LPG launches home delivery services
Norwegian Air wins creditor approvals in Norway for restructuring
Operational losses brought down to Rs680m in 2020: PIA
India prohibits Remdesivir exports till C-19 situation improves


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft