United Commercial Bank launches Uclick

In line with Bangladesh Bank's e-KYC policy, United Commercial Bank (UCB) launched the digital customer on boarding platform Uclick.

UCB hopes that this initiative will easily meet the needs and requirements of the customers, says a press release.

Through Uclick, any Bangladeshi citizen 18 years of age or above can open an account at United Commercial Bank anytime and anywhere using his/her valid NID card with easy steps and in a very short time.

Moreover, a customer can open an account through Uclick without coming to a branch. One can use it regularly by activating it at the same time. Besides, the customers can open their accounts themselves and make an initial deposit through the same app.

Moreover, Uclick can now be used with the web version as well as the mobile app. Click to download the app at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bd.ucb.uclick








