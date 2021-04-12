

Pubali Bank appoints Safiul Alam as MD

He was serving as Additional Managing Director of the bank from January 01, 2016.

Safiul Alam Khan Chowdhury, a post-graduate with honours from Dhaka University, joined Pubali Bank in 1983 as a Probationary Senior Officer through the Bankers Recruitment Committee of Bangladesh Bank.

Starting the career as a Probationer he has reached to the top position in the same bank.

He held the position of Head of the Credit Committee of Head Office, General Manager of various Divisions, Head of Corporate Branches, Head of Dhaka North Region and Deputy Managing Director of the bank.

He participated in various seminars, symposiums, workshops and training programmes on banking at home and abroad.







