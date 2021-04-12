Video
CPD for maintain industrial production amid lockdown

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Correspondent

Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Executive Director Fahmida Khatun said in the ongoing pandemic, production process should be running maintain heath guidelines.
She told this over a virtual meeting titled "Second wave: How to handle?" on Monday.
In her introductory remarks she said the infection rate has jumped up now compare with last year, when enforcement was relaxed, but it had a negative impact on the financial situation and livelihood of the common man.
As this year it is likely to be an all out lockdown, financial hardship of the poor may deepen blocking their earnings.
She called upon the relevant authorities to mitigate the sufferings of the low income group of people during the lockdown.
 "We have to learn to live with the coronavirus," said Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
CPD's Honorary Fellow Professor Mostafizur Rahman commented that the economic downturn has an impact on economy but it will prevent the spread of infection. He further said that it is the time to prioritize livelihoods of the poor.
Dr. ASM Alamgir, Chief Scientific Officer, Pathology, also spoke on the occasion.
Institute of Disease Control and Research (IEDCR); Dr. Mushtaq Hossain, Advisor, IEDCR; Dr. A. M Shamim, Managing Director, LabAid Limited; Taslima Akhtar, President, Bangladesh Garment Workers Solidarity; Helal Uddin, President, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association and Faruk Ahmed, Secretary General, Bangladesh Employers Federation (BEF) & Secretary, Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) also spoke over the virtual meeting.
CPD Research Director Dr. Khandaker Golam Moazzem and Senior Research Fellow Taufiqul Islam also spoke in the virtual meeting.


