Omera LPG launches home delivery services

Observing the recent hike in the pandemic situation and prioritizing the health and safety of the customers, the best LPG operator of Bangladesh Omera Petroleum Limited has introduced home delivery services.

"We are just one call away to deliver your desired Omera LPG cylinder at your doorstep,", the company said in a press release.

To know more regarding contact number and other information on may visit Omera LPG's website www.omeralpg.com or official Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/OmeraLPGas









