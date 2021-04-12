Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

India prohibits Remdesivir exports till C-19 situation improves

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

NEW DELHI, April 12:  In the wake of recent surge of Covid-19 cases across India, the central government has prohibited export of Remdesivir, an injection used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.
"Centre prohibits exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) till the COVID situation in the country improves," official sources said here last evening.
Seven Indian companies are producing Injection Remdesivir under voluntary licensing agreement with M/s. Gilead Sciences, USA. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month.
Besides, the government has taken various steps to ensure easy access of hospital and patients to Remdesivir. The steps included ramping up production of Remdesivir to ensure smooth supply of the injection and facilitate access to the drug.
India recorded 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the sixth record rise in seven days, pushing the country's caseload to over 1.35 crore. The resurgence of the virus led to 904 new deaths, taking the total death count to 1,70,179.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh Zone hold business confce
United Commercial Bank launches Uclick
Pubali Bank appoints Safiul Alam as MD
CPD for maintain industrial production amid lockdown
Omera LPG launches home delivery services
Norwegian Air wins creditor approvals in Norway for restructuring
Operational losses brought down to Rs680m in 2020: PIA
India prohibits Remdesivir exports till C-19 situation improves


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft