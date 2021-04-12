India prohibits Remdesivir exports till C-19 situation improves

NEW DELHI, April 12: In the wake of recent surge of Covid-19 cases across India, the central government has prohibited export of Remdesivir, an injection used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

"Centre prohibits exports of injection Remdesivir and Remdesivir active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) till the COVID situation in the country improves," official sources said here last evening.

Seven Indian companies are producing Injection Remdesivir under voluntary licensing agreement with M/s. Gilead Sciences, USA. They have an installed capacity of about 38.80 lakh units per month.

Besides, the government has taken various steps to ensure easy access of hospital and patients to Remdesivir. The steps included ramping up production of Remdesivir to ensure smooth supply of the injection and facilitate access to the drug.

India recorded 1,68,912 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the sixth record rise in seven days, pushing the country's caseload to over 1.35 crore. The resurgence of the virus led to 904 new deaths, taking the total death count to 1,70,179. -BSS

















