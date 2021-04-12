Oracle, HackMakers to conduct 2 virtual hackathons

Oracle is collaborating with virtual hackathon specialists, HackMakers, for two virtual hackathons aimed at driving grass roots innovation to help some of the biggest challenges impacting the smart cities and a number of the key Sustainable Development Goals.

These events aim to encourage citizen and professional developers and students to use their skills creatively to generate new ideas and solutions that will help foster a better world.

"We've worked with Oracle a number of times now and there's been some great results that have come out. We're looking forward to seeing the outcomes as participants use their skills creatively to generate solutions for health and wellbeing, economic growth, decent work and quality education," Hackmakers Chairperson Steve Nouri said in a statement.

The virtual hackathons are open to students, working professionals, startups, freelance technologists, faculty, and IT services firms from across the world. During the hackathon, they will receive mentorship and advice from several experts including Oracle domain experts.











