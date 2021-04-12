Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme launches new smartphones

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Desk

realme in a statement on Sunday said its smartphones 8 Pro with 108MP camera and realme C21 are now available nationwide at all the outlets and online marketplaces for sale.
Home delivery option is available for the buyers during the lockdown. To avail home delivery facility, on may call 01873902669 or 01811193775. Enthusiasts can know about the specifications of realme 8 Pro at the following link - https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-8-pro.  
Coming with 1 memory variant - 8GB+128GB and 2 colors - infinite blue and infinite black, realme 8 Pro is priced at BDT 27,990 only whereas realme C21 at BDT 11,990 only with two color variants - cross black and cross blue.
realme 8 Pro is so far the most powerful 108MP camera phone with 50W SuperDart Charge, which takes only 17 minutes to get 50% charged in a fast and safe way. And of course, 8 Pro is the first realme smartphone being equipped with 108MP camera, which is also one of the highest pixels in smartphone industry available at the moment.
On the other hand, realme C21 is the first entry-level all-rounder with TUV Rheinland high reliability quality certification. realme C21 is the first smartphone and the first one from C series as well to obtain this quality certification.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh Zone hold business confce
United Commercial Bank launches Uclick
Pubali Bank appoints Safiul Alam as MD
CPD for maintain industrial production amid lockdown
Omera LPG launches home delivery services
Norwegian Air wins creditor approvals in Norway for restructuring
Operational losses brought down to Rs680m in 2020: PIA
India prohibits Remdesivir exports till C-19 situation improves


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft