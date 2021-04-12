realme launches new smartphones

realme in a statement on Sunday said its smartphones 8 Pro with 108MP camera and realme C21 are now available nationwide at all the outlets and online marketplaces for sale.

Home delivery option is available for the buyers during the lockdown. To avail home delivery facility, on may call 01873902669 or 01811193775. Enthusiasts can know about the specifications of realme 8 Pro at the following link - https://www.realme.com/bd/realme-8-pro.

Coming with 1 memory variant - 8GB+128GB and 2 colors - infinite blue and infinite black, realme 8 Pro is priced at BDT 27,990 only whereas realme C21 at BDT 11,990 only with two color variants - cross black and cross blue.

realme 8 Pro is so far the most powerful 108MP camera phone with 50W SuperDart Charge, which takes only 17 minutes to get 50% charged in a fast and safe way. And of course, 8 Pro is the first realme smartphone being equipped with 108MP camera, which is also one of the highest pixels in smartphone industry available at the moment.

On the other hand, realme C21 is the first entry-level all-rounder with TUV Rheinland high reliability quality certification. realme C21 is the first smartphone and the first one from C series as well to obtain this quality certification.





