

Huawei will invest more in intelligent vehicles

Eric Xu, Huawei's Rotating Chairman, announced this at the 18th Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen Monday.

More than 400 guests, including industry and financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives, joined the event on-site, along with analysts and media representatives from around the world who attended online.

During the session, Xu shared the five strategic initiatives of Huawei moving forward. This announcement has come after the recent disclosure of the financial report of 2020, where the company saw comparatively slower growth than previous years.

In addition to higher investment in intelligent vehicles, Huawei will also emphasize below

Maximize 5G value and define 5.5G with industry peers to drive the evolution of mobile communications.

Provide a seamless, user-centric, and intelligent experience across all user scenarios.Innovate to reduce energy consumption for a low-carbon world.

Address supply continuity challenges."Moving forward, we will continue to find ourselves in a complex and volatile global environment. A resurgence of COVID-19 and geopolitical uncertainty will present ongoing challenges for every organization, business, and country.

"We believe deeply in the power of digital technology to provide fresh solutions to the problems we all face. So we will keep innovating and driving digital transformation forward with our customers and partners to bring digital to every person, home, and organization for a fully connected, intelligent world," Xu stated.

The first Huawei Global Analyst Summit took place in 2004 and has been held annually ever since. This year's summit, "Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World,"runs from April 12 to 14, with several breakout sessions where industry experts from around the world can share their unique insights and discuss future trends.







