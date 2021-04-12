Video
Huawei will invest more in intelligent vehicles

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

To  boost  business  resilience,  Huawei  will  strengthen  its  software  capabilities  and invest more  in businesses  that are  less  reliant on  advanced  process  techniques, as  well as  in components for  intelligent  vehicles.  
Eric  Xu,  Huawei's  Rotating  Chairman,  announced  this  at  the  18th  Global  Analyst Summit in Shenzhen Monday.
More   than   400   guests,   including   industry   and  financial   analysts,   key   opinion   leaders,   and   media representatives, joined the event on-site, along with analysts and media representatives from around the world who attended online.
During the session, Xu shared the five strategic initiatives of Huawei moving forward. This announcement has   come   after   the   recent   disclosure   of   the financial   report   of   2020,   where   the   company   saw comparatively slower growth than previous years.
In addition to higher investment in intelligent vehicles, Huawei will also emphasize below
Maximize   5G   value   and   define   5.5G   with   industry   peers   to   drive   the   evolution   of   mobile communications.
Provide a seamless, user-centric, and intelligent experience across all user scenarios.Innovate to reduce energy consumption for a low-carbon world.
Address supply continuity challenges."Moving  forward,  we  will  continue  to  find  ourselves  in  a  complex  and  volatile  global  environment.  A resurgence   of   COVID-19   and   geopolitical   uncertainty   will   present   ongoing   challenges   for   every organization, business, and country.
"We believe deeply in the power of digital technology to provide fresh solutions  to  the  problems  we  all  face.  So  we  will  keep  innovating  and  driving  digital  transformation forward  with  our  customers  and  partners  to  bring  digital  to  every  person,  home,  and  organization  for  a fully connected, intelligent world," Xu stated.
The  first  Huawei  Global  Analyst  Summit  took  place  in  2004  and  has  been  held  annually  ever  since.  This year's  summit, "Building  a  Fully  Connected,  Intelligent  World,"runs  from  April  12  to  14,  with  several breakout  sessions  where  industry  experts  from  around  the  world  can  share  their  unique  insights  and discuss future trends.





