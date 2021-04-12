Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Sterling recovers; long positions shrink to nine-week low

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18

LONDON, April 12: The pound rose on Monday, recovering partly after a weekly loss, while CFTC data showed that speculators' net long positions fell to a nine-week low as market participants split over the outlook for the UK economy.
The UK's vaccine rollout - one of the fastest in the world - helped the pound have its best quarter since 2015 in the first three months of 2021.
That trend reversed last week, with sterling suffering a net 2.1 per cent weekly loss against the euro - a move which market participants said was amplified by a squeeze of euro-pound short positions.
Speculators' net long position on the pound versus the dollar shrank in the week to April 6, weekly futures data from CFTC showed. The market has been net bullish on the pound since early December 2020, but the latest data put levels of bullishness at its lowest since February.
At 0726 GMT, the pound was at 86.595 pence per euro, up 0.3 per cent on the day but still weaker than when it hit a one-year high of 84.720 this time last week.
Against the dollar, the pound was up around 0.2 per cent at $1.37315 .
Strategists at JP Morgan, who hold a short position in the pound versus the dollar, wrote in a note to clients that "winning the vaccine race" could never have provided more than a short-term boost for the pound.
"With vaccinations now fading as a driver of GBP, investor attention should turn to the sustainability of economic growth following the boom that will inevitably accompany the economic re-opening," the note said.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IBBL Cumilla, Sylhet, Mymensingh Zone hold business confce
United Commercial Bank launches Uclick
Pubali Bank appoints Safiul Alam as MD
CPD for maintain industrial production amid lockdown
Omera LPG launches home delivery services
Norwegian Air wins creditor approvals in Norway for restructuring
Operational losses brought down to Rs680m in 2020: PIA
India prohibits Remdesivir exports till C-19 situation improves


Latest News
New BGMEA office bearers announced
Khaleda is strong, stable, says doctor
WB to provide $ 500 m to assist COVID-19 emergency response
COVID -19: SC suspends producing prisoners
Rajshahi mayor sued for raping nurse
Bhutan vaccinates 93% of adults in 16 days
Mild heat wave sweeps over country
Legal notice seeks implementation of 14-day mandatory quarantine
20 students graduate from English Access Microscholarship Program
Highest 20 allowed in Taraweeh, daily prayers
Most Read News
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Strict lockdown from April 14, factories to remain open
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
Govt urged to keep factories open to 'avoid grave consequences'
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft