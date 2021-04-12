Oil edges higher but remains range-bound as C-19 cases soar

LONDON, April 12: Oil prices edged higher in rangebound trade on Monday on optimism over a rebound in the US economy as coronavirus vaccinations accelerate, though rising COVID-19 cases in other parts of the world kept a lid on prices.

Brent was up 29 cents, or 0.5 per cent, at $63.24 a barrel by 1006 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US crude rose 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $59.49.

The prices have remained rangebound in the past three weeks, with Brent between $60 and $65 a barrel and WTI at $57 to $62.

"Oil prices are entering a consolidation phase after swinging wildly last month," said oil broker PVM's Stephen Brennock.

"While there are still plenty of reasons to be bullish, market players have become more cautious as infections have surged in Europe, India and some emerging markets, while vaccine rollouts have proved slower than anticipated."

India now accounts for one in every six daily infections worldwide, with cases also rising in other parts of Asia.

Asian oil demand remained weak and some buyers have asked for lower volumes in May, partly because of refinery maintenance and higher prices.

The United States has fully vaccinated more than 70 million people but US gasoline demand has not picked up as much as expected. —Reuters

















