German ink maker sets up blending center in Dhaka

Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:50 PM
Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Correspondent

German-based Siegwerk, one of the leading global suppliers of printing inks for packaging applications and labels, inaugurated its new Blending Center in the Dhaka region in Bangladesh.
Spread over 65,000 sq ft, the center will host customized solutions for the Bangladesh market. The state-of-the-art Blending center will generate direct and indirect employment for close to 50 people in Bangladesh, says a press release.
The State-of-the-art Blending Center has an annual capacity of 3,600 tonnes.
Siegwerk, through this center, will significantly boost its domestic business in Bangladesh while enhancing its market leadership position across the Asian region.
The new Blending Centre will also reduce inventory costs to customers and allow Siegwerk to provide immediate technical support for local customers.
The company has been supplying printing ink in Bangladesh since the mid-nineties.
"Siegwerk used to supply inks from its plant in India until recently. The new center is already commissioned and has completely taken over the supply of blended inks from February 2021," Siegwerk Asia President Ashish Pradhan said in a statement.  
"Our customers now have the advantage of receiving  faster response to their technical issues and selecting custom-made solutions that match their printing requirements. The blending center will supply Toluene free safe inks and is at par with global standards", added Pradhan.
The Blending center manufactures and supplies toluene-free inks, to ensure health and safety to consumers of packaged food. Toluene or any raw materials containing Toluene, won't be used as intentionally added ingredients in this facility.
The inks produced will be compliant with global regulatory and brand owner requirements to ensure products are safe for end-use packaging applications.
Siegwerk has a robust global production and service network and has offered customers consistently high-quality products for close to 2 centuries.
Siegwerk manufactures its basic colors and varnishes in a standardized process at the fifteen dedicated Siegwerk - Centers of Excellence worldwide. The raw materials and intermediate products are as close to identical as possible, ensuring consistent product quality. With the addition of this center in Bangladesh, Siegwerk currently has more than 31 Blending Centers worldwide.






