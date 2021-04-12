Video
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:50 PM
Home Business

Stocks rebound as investors take fresh stakes

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business Correspondent

Stocks rebounded on Monday after halting a two-day losing streak as investors took fresh stakes on prospective shares pulling up indices on both the bourses - the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).
DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 23.58 points or 0.46 per cent to settle at 5,188.28. Two other indices also edged higher. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, advanced 7.89 points to finish at 1,960.80 and the DSE Shariah Index gained 5.35 points to close at 1,182.97.
Turnover on the DSE rose to Taka 4,943.12 million,  from  Taka 4,565.50 million on Sunday.
The CSE with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI) rose 25.23 points to close at 15,008.84 while the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) gained 15.06 points to close at 9,054.83.
Of the issues traded, 89 advanced, 73 declined and 38 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 48.39 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 14.09 crore.


