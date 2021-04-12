Stock trading to close in lockdown if banks shut counters

Stock trading will be closed if the banks are closed from Wednesday said the BSEC spokesperson and executive director Md Rezaul Karim.

Referring the government's issuance of a gadget on Monday he said as per gadget banks and financial will be closed so stock trading will also be closed.

Bangladesh Bank in this regard is yet to decide till writing this report at 6pm on Monday.

As per the gadget banks, financial institutions and stock trading are likely to be closed from Wednesday as the government has declared an eight day all out lockdown.

The published gadget says, "The government has imposed an eight-day ban on all activities /movements from Wednesday (April 14) to April 21 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. A notification has been issued by the Cabinet Division in this regard on Monday.

13 instructions have been given by imposing restrictions in the notification.

It said that all government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices / financial institutions will be closed and all officers and employees will be in their respective workplaces. However, air, sea, naval and land ports and related offices will be exempt from the ban.

Among the things mentioned in the instructions are that the industries will continue to operate under their own management following the health guidelines. However, it is necessary to ensure that the workers are brought and taken in the transport management of their respective organizations.











