Monday, 12 April, 2021, 11:50 PM
Mamata ‘clean bowled’, entire team asked to leave field: Modi

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

NEW DELHI, Apr 12:  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been "clean bowled" and her entire team has been asked to leave the field, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared today while campaigning in Bengal, once again using the "Didi o Didi" dig that the Trinamool Congress has condemned fiercely.
"Didi, o didi, if you want to unload your anger, I am here. Abuse me all you want. But don't insult Bengal's dignity and tradition. Bengal won't tolerate your arrogance, tolabaaz (extortion), cut money syndicate because people want  'Asol Poribartan (real change)' now," PM Modi said, campaigning in Bardhaman for the Bengal election that is half-way through.
This was the first of packed rallies the Modi addressed in Bengal amid rocketing Covid cases across the country, especially in states where elections are being held.
Modi added that Mamata Banerjee fears a high voter turnout as it will lead to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) victory in the West Bengal assembly elections. "She knows that it is goons from her party who are involved in spreading violence hence she never condemned the acts of violence. She sees it all and she knows all about what is happening," the Prime Minister said.    -NDTV


