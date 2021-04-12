Video
Iran ‘to avenge Israeli attack’ on nuclear site

Published : Tuesday, 13 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

TEHRAN, Apr 12: Iran charged on Monday that its arch-enemy Israel was behind an attack on its Natanz uranium enrichment plant and vowed it would take "revenge" and ramp up its nuclear activities.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh labelled the incident Sunday an Israeli act of "terrorism".
The latest of a string of incidents hitting Iran's nuclear programme came days after talks resumed to salvage the battered 2015 Iranian nuclear deal that former US president Donald Trump abandoned.
His successor Joe Biden wants to revive the accord between Iran and a group of world powers, which places limits on the Islamic republic's nuclear programme in return for relief from biting economic            sanctions.    -AFP


