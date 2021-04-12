Application process begins from April 15

Online application process for Bangladesh Engineering University and Technology (BUET) admission test under 2020-21 academic session will start from 10 am on

Thursday (April 15).

The admission seekers can submit their application through online till 3 pm on Saturday (April 24).

The same deadline will apply for payment of application, pre-selection and main admission test fees.

BUET vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Satya Prasad Majumdar told the Daily Observer that the examination will be held at BUET physically, maintaining health guidelines given by the government.

"To maintain health guidelines, we will take the examinations in different shifts," the VC said.

Exams in two steps: Due to the rise of Covid-19 cases, the admission test of BUET will be held in two steps-pre-selection and main admission test.

Who are eligible to apply? Students who have passed secondary or equivalent examinations in 2017 or 2018 and higher secondary or equivalent examinations in 2020, or secondary or equivalent examinations in 2018 and higher secondary or equivalent examinations in 2019 but higher secondary or its revised results of the equivalent examination have been published by Education Board after September 10, 2019, or GCE "0" Level in November 2018 or later and those who have obtained GCE "A" Level examination from November 2019 to October 2020, subject to other conditions, only can apply to participate in the admission test.







