Mad rush for Eid shopping before total lockdown  



Shoppers crowd the footover bridge near New Market on Sunday, looking at and buying products on display, as the markets reopen in Dhaka amid the ongoing week-long lockdown. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The government has allowed markets to reopen from 9:00am to 5:00pm till April 13 and it also announced to impose complete lockdown from April 14. As a result, markets are facing a rush of customers in the capital.

Severe traffic congestions have been created on roads in and around all market places. Commuters had to spend a long time in every traffic signal.

So, Covid-19 infections and death rate have been increasing alarmingly day by day in the country.

Visiting various markets in the capital on Sunday, it was found that a huge number of buyers especially girls and women were coming to the markets for Eid shopping. Keeping the

coming of the complete lockdown in mind, some of them were also stocking up with daily necessities for meeting their family needs.

Though, the shopping mall and shop owners were trying to maintain hygiene but the customers were very reluctant to follow it. While talking with the Daily Observer Rebeka Neela, a housewife, who came to Dhaka New Market, said, "I have come here to buy some necessary products for my family. Since the government is going to impose complete lockdown from April 14 then it will not be possible to buy these."

"Though, it is very risky to come to the market while coronavirus is increasing but you know that necessity knows no law," she added.

Nusrat Jahan, a university girl student, said, "Complete lockdown is going to be imposed by the government and it seems it will last till Eid or even after Eid. So, I am doing limited Eid shopping for the kids in our family."

"It is very difficult to pacify kids during Eid celebration without new clothes," she added.

At the same time, Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity president Helal Uddin said, "As our lives and livelihoods depend on markets and shopping malls we strictly directed all the members under our association to follow the health directives issued by the government."

However, virologist Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, also a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "There is definitely a health risk when people visit markets and shopping malls especially as the infection rate is rising alarmingly in the country."

Meanwhile, Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has published a report on coronavirus infection. The report said that the Covid-19 infection is mainly spreading from two places in Bangladesh. One of it is the market especially the kitchen markets and the other is public transport.

"Majority of those who have been infected with coronavirus have contracted the deadly virus either from markets, or from public transport," according to the report.









People are thronging the capital's markets for shopping for the upcoming Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr celebration though the government's imposed general restriction is ongoing.The government has allowed markets to reopen from 9:00am to 5:00pm till April 13 and it also announced to impose complete lockdown from April 14. As a result, markets are facing a rush of customers in the capital.Severe traffic congestions have been created on roads in and around all market places. Commuters had to spend a long time in every traffic signal.So, Covid-19 infections and death rate have been increasing alarmingly day by day in the country.Visiting various markets in the capital on Sunday, it was found that a huge number of buyers especially girls and women were coming to the markets for Eid shopping. Keeping thecoming of the complete lockdown in mind, some of them were also stocking up with daily necessities for meeting their family needs.Though, the shopping mall and shop owners were trying to maintain hygiene but the customers were very reluctant to follow it. While talking with the Daily Observer Rebeka Neela, a housewife, who came to Dhaka New Market, said, "I have come here to buy some necessary products for my family. Since the government is going to impose complete lockdown from April 14 then it will not be possible to buy these.""Though, it is very risky to come to the market while coronavirus is increasing but you know that necessity knows no law," she added.Nusrat Jahan, a university girl student, said, "Complete lockdown is going to be imposed by the government and it seems it will last till Eid or even after Eid. So, I am doing limited Eid shopping for the kids in our family.""It is very difficult to pacify kids during Eid celebration without new clothes," she added.At the same time, Bangladesh Dokan Malik Samity president Helal Uddin said, "As our lives and livelihoods depend on markets and shopping malls we strictly directed all the members under our association to follow the health directives issued by the government."However, virologist Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, also a member of the National Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, said, "There is definitely a health risk when people visit markets and shopping malls especially as the infection rate is rising alarmingly in the country."Meanwhile, Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has published a report on coronavirus infection. The report said that the Covid-19 infection is mainly spreading from two places in Bangladesh. One of it is the market especially the kitchen markets and the other is public transport."Majority of those who have been infected with coronavirus have contracted the deadly virus either from markets, or from public transport," according to the report.