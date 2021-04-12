Stop arrest, harassment of Hefazat men: Babunagri

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 11: Hefajat-e-Islam Bangladesh, one of the major Islamist parties of the country, asked

government to stop 'mass arrest and harassment' of Hefazat leaders and activists.

The party made the call to the government after a meeting on Sunday at the Hathazari Madrasa in Chattogram.

The Qawmi madrasa-based organization announced an Ulema-Mashayek conference on May 29 on the Hathazari Madrasa premises. Party AmeerJunayed Babunagari after the meeting from a press conference urged the government not to close down madrasas under the excuse of lockdown.

He said people should be allowed to say their prayers in mosques.

About the recent incident involving Hefajat Joint Secretary General Moulana Mamunul Huq he declined to make any comment.

He, however, said the party wasn't interested to talk about the personal matter of anybody."No one will be suspended from Hefajat-e-Islam."

Babunagari further said there was no discussion on any individual at the meeting.

Pointing to the incidents of March 26, the Hefazat Chief said, "We have placed our appeals to the government."

Babunagari warned the government not to put any restriction on holding Tarabi prayers at mosques during Ramadan on the pretext of coronavirus.

They will not tolerate any decision to close Qawmi madrasas in the name of lockdown, he said, "The congregation for Tarabi prayers, qawmi madrasas and mosques must be kept out of the purview of lockdown. Religious people will not tolerate any move to close qawmi madrasas with the excuse of coronavirus, he said.

Claiming Chhatra League and Jubo League behind the mayhem, he said the student and youth wings of Awami League attacked and set fire to various structures to blame Hefajat.

"Hefazat did not declare any programme on March 26. When aggrieved people came out on the streets to protest the attack on innocent people at Baitul Mukarram mosque, police killed five people on March 26. When Hefazat declared programme on March 27 and 28, police killed 21 people," he claimed.







