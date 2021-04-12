Jhilik’s husband confesses to killing wife

Sakib Alam Mishu, husband of victim Arpita Jhilik of Gulshan, confessed to his involvement in the murder of his wife.

On Sunday he made a confessional statement before a Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka that he alone killed her as he could not control his anger. He also confessed that he cooked up a story for hiding the murder that his wife was killed in a road accident.

Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam recorded the statement of Sakib.

Later the court sent him to jail.

In a span of two phases of remand, Sakib agreed to confess his crime and the Gulshan police produced him before the court with a prayer to record confessional statement.

Earlier on April 3, Hatirjheel police recovered a private car where a woman was seen lying in the backseat of the car.

Later, the dead woman and her husband were taken to the DMCH. Citing doctors at the hospital, Inspector Bachchu Mia, In-Charge of DMCH Police Outpost said that there were injury marks in her leg, head and neck but those were not from accident and they suspected she was murdered.

The court on April 4 ordered to send Jhilik's father-in-law Jahangir Alam, mother-in-law Saiyeeda Alam to jail.

Mystery shrouds over the death of Jhilik, a mother of a nine-month-old boy, after a car driven by her husband hit a road divider in the capital's Hatirjheel area in the morning of April 3.

Sakib claimed that his wife Arpita Jhilik, who was already unwell and was being taken to the hospital, died following the accident.

But police suspected it was murder while the deceased's family claimed that her in-laws 'tortured her to death' and 'staged the accident to cover up the murder.'

A CCTV camera -- at the building -- footage shows Jhilik in an unconscious state being carried to the car by several persons, police said.

Talking to journalists at the DMCH, Sakib however claimed that his wife was unwell and he was talking her to the hospital when a tyre burst and he lost control over the steering wheel.

Jhilik's younger brother Jabir Hossain Khan said, "We could not communicate with Jhilik for the last two days. Her husband called us in the morning to inform us that Jhilik had died."

"He killed my sister and staged the accident to divert the murder," he said.

Jabir said his sister married Sakib in 2018 with a family arrangement following a love affair.

Sakib was drug addict and for this his two legs were swollen. He used to torture the victim, the family members said.







