Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:36 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gulshan Murder

Jhilik’s husband confesses to killing wife

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Court Correspondent

Sakib Alam Mishu, husband of victim Arpita Jhilik of Gulshan, confessed to his involvement in the murder of his wife.
On Sunday he made a confessional statement before a Metropolitan Magistrate of Dhaka that he alone killed her as he could not control his anger. He also confessed that he cooked up a story for hiding the murder that his wife was killed in a road accident.
Metropolitan Magistrate Moinul Islam recorded the statement of Sakib.
Later the court sent him to jail.
In a span of two phases of remand, Sakib agreed to confess his crime and the Gulshan police  produced him before the court with a prayer to record confessional statement.
Earlier on April 3, Hatirjheel police recovered a private car where a woman was seen lying in the backseat of the car.
    Later, the dead   woman and her husband were taken to the DMCH. Citing doctors at the hospital, Inspector Bachchu Mia, In-Charge of DMCH Police Outpost said that there were injury marks in her leg, head and neck but those were not from accident and they suspected she was murdered.
The court on April 4 ordered to send Jhilik's father-in-law Jahangir Alam, mother-in-law Saiyeeda Alam to jail.
Mystery shrouds over the death of Jhilik, a mother of a nine-month-old boy, after a car driven by her husband hit a road divider in the capital's Hatirjheel area in the morning  of April 3.
Sakib claimed that his wife Arpita Jhilik, who was already unwell and was being taken to the hospital, died following the accident.
But police suspected it was murder while the deceased's family claimed that her in-laws 'tortured her to death' and 'staged the accident to cover up the murder.'
A CCTV camera -- at the building -- footage shows Jhilik in an unconscious state being carried to the car by several persons, police said.
Talking to journalists at the DMCH, Sakib however claimed that his wife was unwell and he was talking her to the hospital when a tyre burst and he lost control over the steering wheel.
Jhilik's younger brother Jabir Hossain Khan said, "We could not communicate with Jhilik for the last two days. Her husband called us in the morning to inform us that Jhilik had died."
"He killed my sister and staged the accident to divert the murder," he said.
Jabir said his sister married Sakib in 2018 with a family arrangement following a love affair.
Sakib was drug addict and for this his two legs were swollen. He used to torture the victim, the family members said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
352 women, children tortured and 70 raped in a single month
Application process begins from April 15
Mad rush for Eid shopping before total lockdown  
Stop arrest, harassment of Hefazat men: Babunagri
Mita Haque dies of C-19
Jhilik’s husband confesses to killing wife
All flights suspended from April 14
Khaleda may have contracted C-19 from staffer


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft