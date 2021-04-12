Video
All flights suspended from April 14

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to suspend all international flights from April 14 in line with government decision to enforce strict lockdown to contain the spread of deadly Covid-19.
CAAB Chairman M Mofidur Rahman on Sunday gave the announcement to suspend all flight operations in the country from April 14.
He said, "Operation of flights will depend on the directives of the government. If the lockdown starts from Wednesday,
    CAAB will suspend all international flights as per the government's directives. We are waiting for government's decision."
Besides, no restriction will be imposed on the movement of chartered flights, cargo flights and special flights carrying high commissioners of different countries and foreign nationals, he informed.
The flight operations on domestic routes remained suspended since the enforcement of the seven-day lockdown in the country from April 5 after government's announcement to start lockdown.
Besides, the CAAB suspended entry of passengers from all European countries, except the UK, and 12 other countries to Bangladesh from April 3.
As the spread of coronavirus has sparked alarm across the country, the government decided to enforce strict lockdown from April 14 in its desperate bid to stop the spread of the deadly virus.
On Sunday, the country registered 78 more deaths in 24 hours until Sunday while more 5,819 persons were detected as coronavirus infected, shattering all of its previous records.


