Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:36 AM
Khaleda may have contracted C-19 from staffer

7 employees infected too

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia may have contracted the Covid-19 virus from a staffer of her house.
Dr Mohammad Al Mamun, personal physician of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, made the disclosure while talking on Sunday on how Khaleda got infected with Covid-19.
He said, "Five-six days ago, a staff member of Khaleda Zia's house complained of having fever. The next day, the staffer
    had body aches. As suspicion grew, the staffer went for a Covid-19 test and the result came positive."
Later, six other members, who used to stay in the same room as the staffer, also had their Covid-19 tests done and all of their reports came positive, he added.
They have, however, shown no symptoms till now, he said.
The following day, the two staffers who used to stay with Khaleda Zia underwent Covid-19 tests and their reports also came positive, he said, adding that after that Khaleda Zia took a test herself yesterday and the test result came in today.
She, too, has no shown symptoms till now, added the physician.
About the confusion regarding Khaleda Zia's infection, he said, "I had maintained secrecy as a physician. It is not my duty to inform others; it is the duty of the party leaders. The party was supposed to reveal the matter through a press conference. As a doctor, I cannot reveal the issue to the public which is why I did not admit to it this morning."
He said they were yet to get the official Covid-19 report in their hands. "Khaleda Zia underwent some tests, including blood tests, and the reports will be in our hands within an hour.
"A cabin at a private hospital has already been booked for Begum Zia. However, she has no physical problems so far. Moreover, all the arrangements, including oxygen, have been made at home. You can say that we have taken measures like a hospital. There is a medical board for her treatment. The board is monitoring the whole thing."    -Agencies


