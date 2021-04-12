

Khaleda tests C-19 positive : Fakhrul

He told the Daily Observer after confusion was created among the people over Khaleda Zia's coronavirus infection on Sunday.

Fakrul Islam said "BNP Chairperson did not have any symptoms of coronavirus infection on her body. Even then, as a precaution, on Saturday her personal doctors took samples to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh

(ICDDRB) for the coronavirus test. On Sunday the tests showed positive results," he added.

Mentioning that Khaleda Zia is now in good physical condition, Fakrul Islam said, "She has asked the people to pray for her quick recovery. She also called on the people of the country to be careful during the pandemic period."

BNP Secretary General also asked the people, "To pray for Khaleda Zia following the rules of health."

From Sunday morning, a coronavirus positive report of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's was made viral through social media.

When asked about the report on social media, BNP chairperson's personal physician and nephew Mamun, and Shairul Kabir Khan, a member of the press wing, claimed "The report was fake."

In this regard, Dr Mamun told "Information that Khaleda Zia's coronavirus positive result was baseless and false."

Shairul Kabir Khan told journalists that, "Khaleda Zia's coronavirus was not tested. The report that went viral is fake."

However, BNP leaders and Khaleda Zia's doctors did not confirm the news of her coronavirus infection, but Maidul Islam, a senior information officer at the Health Ministry, said, "Khaleda Zia is coronavirus positive."

Later, the BNP held a press conference and confirmed to the media that Khaleda Zia had been infected by the coronavirus.







