Covid-19 claims 78 more lives: Highest ever death toll in a day

The country on Sunday recorded the highest-ever single day Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours as 78 more people died from the virus, taking the nation-wide tally to 9,739.

Besides, 5,819 more people were diagnosed with the disease in 24 hours. The number of cases now stands at 684,756, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest day's infection rate was 19.81 per cent of the total tests. The death rate stands at 1.42 per cent.

Also, 4,212 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the same period, raising the total number of recoveries to 576,590 with an 84.20 per cent recovery rate.

Meanwhile, 29376 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in 248 labs across the country.

Among the latest day's victims, 53 were men and 25 were women. Of the victims, 77 died in different hospitals across the country while one at home. Moreover, 47 of them were in Dhaka, 20 in Chattogram, four each in Rajshahi and Khulan, two in Sylhet and one in Rangpur division.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 7,279 of the total deceased were men and 2,460 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has

claimed more than 2,941,268 lives and infected at least 136,130,043 people across the world till Sunday, according to Worldometer.

As many as 109,514,977 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 221 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







