4pc advance tax on edible oil lifted ahead of Ramadan

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has withdrawn a 4 per cent advance tax on imported crude soybeans and palm oil to keep commodity prices affordable during the upcoming Ramadan.

In this regard a notification was issued on Sunday signed by National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Munim.

Syed A. Mumin, public

relations officer of the NBR confirming about the information said such an initiative has been taken to keep the price of edible oil within the purchasing power of the people during the coming Ramadan.

In the last week of February, there were several meetings between the Ministry of Commerce and the Board of Revenue. Therefore, a request was made to the Board of Revenue to fix a reasonable rate of tax and VAT on imports of crude soybean and palm oil from the Ministry of Commerce.

Traders complained that edible oil prices were rising in the domestic market due to volatile soybean and palm oil markets in the international market.





