RMG factories, builders to remain open in lockdown

Amid strong opposition from the apparel sector leaders, the government has finally agreed to keep the industrial plants opening during the lockdown to be enforced from April 14. Everything will remain closed except the industries, according to the decision.

In a virtual meeting with apparel leaders, Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam assured them to understand the overall situation and allowing industries to keep open, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) First Vice-President Mohammad Hatem confirmed it to this correspondent.

He, however, informed that the movement of people will be strictly controlled. In addition, the banks will remain closed. Closure of banks will create problems for import and export.

The Cabinet Secretary chaired the meeting while FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim, Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Acting President Mohammad Abdus Salam and President elect of BGMEA Farook Hasan, BKMEA Vice President Mohammad Hatem, BTMA President Mohammad Ali and others took part in it.

Construction works will also continue during the

lockdown," he added.

Hatem said factories will remain open during the severe lockdown.

Vehicles supplying raw materials will operate in these factories. We have discussed with the bank owners that the import-export services will be provided by special arrangements of the banks, he added.

Hatem said if the lockdown lasts more than a week, the bank will remain open after seven days.

Earlier on April 9, the government decided to enforce a seven-day strict lockdown from April 14as Covid-19 infections keep surging with each passing day.

Except for emergency service providers, all government, semi-government and private organisations, shops and markets are supposed to remain shut during the weeklong lockdown.

Sources said the government had planned to shut down everything except emergency services in a strict lockdown from next Wednesday to control Covid-19 infection. However, the owners of the garment industry are opposed it claiming that Bangladesh will lose purchase orders if the factory is closed. Apart from that, if the workers go to their village homes on holiday, the infection will spread further. In such a situation, the government is actively thinking about keeping the industrial plant open during the lockdown.

Sources said the government has taken up a plan of strict 'lockdown' from April 14 due to the increase in the number of patients and deaths in the second wave of coronavirus infection in the country.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said everything except the emergency services would be closed for a week.

Before this, the owners of the garment industry made the demand at a press conference held at a hotel in the capital on Sunday. BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMEA and EAB jointly organized the press conference said that the industrialists of the sector have demanded that the export-oriented ready-made garments sector and other allied industries be kept out of the lockdown.

They said in the press conference that countries like Europe, America and Brazil are struggling to control the coronavirus . There is no lack of our coordination.

"We have continued production in the factory in compliance with the hygiene rules," they added.

They said if the factory closes, the workers will return to the village, which will increase the risk of infection across the country.

According to a survey by the Centre for Bangladesh, Berkeley in the UK and BRAC University, 94 per cent of workers said they were aware of health guidelines. 91.42 per cent workers said the factory had provided them with personal protective equipment to combat Covid-19.

Also present at the press conference, chaired by BGMEA Acting President Mohammad Abdus Salam.

Former FBCCI President and Member of Parliament Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, former FBCCI President AK Azad, former BGMEA President and EAB President Abdus Salam Murshidy, BGMEA newly elected President Farook Hasan, BKMEA President Selim Osman, First Vice President Mohammad Hatem, BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon, BGMEA Senior Vice President Faisal Samad, MA Rahim Firoz and other ready-made garment industry entrepreneurs were present in the press conference.





