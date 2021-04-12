Fear over C-19 situation going out of control, if source not detected



A relative of a patient carrying an oxygen cylinder he bought from a shop in the capital to DMCH, which is running short of oxygen, on Sunday. The country has been struggling to treat coronavirus (Covid-19) patients due to a poor oxygen management system and ICU facilities. PHOTO: OBSERVER

In the previous week, that is the 56th week, the number of corona infections and deaths exceeded all records. At 57th weeks, the infection has increased by more than a quarter compared to the previous week. At the same time, deaths from corona infections have risen by about one-third while sample testing has also increased by about one-fifth over the

same period.

The highest number of samples was tested in the last 57th weeks ending April 11, after coronavirus infection was detected in the country on March 8, last year. From April 4 to April 11 this week, 220,828 samples were tested.

In the previous week, from March 28 to April 3 which was the 56th week, 185,967 samples were tested, which is the second highest so far. Compared to this, the sample test in the next week (57th week) was about 20 per cent more.

Coronavirus infections in the country have also increased significantly in the last two weeks. In the last 57th week, Covid-19 infection was detected in 48,660 people in the country.

Earlier, the highest weekly infection was seen in the 56th week. The infection was detected that week among 38,471 people. As a result, the infection increased by more than 26 per cent in the 57th week as compared to the 56th week.

The death toll from corona infection was highest in the country from late June to early July last year after corona infection was detected in the country and first death occurred on March 18. Since then, it has been declining but by the end of March, it has increased significantly. In the last 57th weeks, 448 people have died from corona infections, more than in any previous week.

Earlier, 344 people died of Covid-19 infection during the 56th week, the second highest number of deaths in a single week. As of the 57th week, the death toll has risen by more than 30 per cent compared to the previous week.

Mushtaq Hossain, Former Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "If the health rules are not followed, the infection will increase and so specific plans are needed to control the infection. Without analyzing the source and origin of the infection and taking the necessary steps, the situation may become impossible to control."

"The rise in the number of corona infections and deaths is alarming. If the infection increases, the death will also increase. As a result infection control is urgent. Currently, the government has imposed some restrictions for a week. We will have to wait a little longer to know how effective it is. If infections and deaths begin to decrease at that time, it will be understood that these restrictions have worked. Otherwise, the government will have to think of alternatives," he added.

Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, President of the National Technical Advisory Committee of Covid-19 and Virologist, said, "The only way to control the infection in the country is to ensure people follow hygiene rules including wearing face masks. Otherwise, it will not be possible to stop this rise in infection. And then the situation will get out of control. If public gatherings are not stopped and hygiene rules are ignored, our future will surely be horrible."

"In order to deal with the awful situation, we are hearing that the government has announced a lockdown in the second phase. But no one understands what lockdown means is," he added.

The Virologist further said, "Now the authorities are talking about a week of strict lockdown. Its outline needs to be clarified. In this case, the right message has to reach the people about what they can and cannot do during the lockdown. They must understand the importance of hygiene rules and the monitoring must be intensified. One thing everyone needs to understand clearly: Only by wearing a face mask and following hygiene rules, it is possible to be safe at the individual in at least 96 per cent of infection of the deadly virus."







The novel coronavirus infection and death continue to rise. New corona infected patients and deaths from coronavirus have been breaking record almost every day in the last week. In the 57th week of Covid-19 in the country, the number of infections has increased to 27 per cent and deaths to 30 per cent compared to the previous week.In the previous week, that is the 56th week, the number of corona infections and deaths exceeded all records. At 57th weeks, the infection has increased by more than a quarter compared to the previous week. At the same time, deaths from corona infections have risen by about one-third while sample testing has also increased by about one-fifth over thesame period.The highest number of samples was tested in the last 57th weeks ending April 11, after coronavirus infection was detected in the country on March 8, last year. From April 4 to April 11 this week, 220,828 samples were tested.In the previous week, from March 28 to April 3 which was the 56th week, 185,967 samples were tested, which is the second highest so far. Compared to this, the sample test in the next week (57th week) was about 20 per cent more.Coronavirus infections in the country have also increased significantly in the last two weeks. In the last 57th week, Covid-19 infection was detected in 48,660 people in the country.Earlier, the highest weekly infection was seen in the 56th week. The infection was detected that week among 38,471 people. As a result, the infection increased by more than 26 per cent in the 57th week as compared to the 56th week.The death toll from corona infection was highest in the country from late June to early July last year after corona infection was detected in the country and first death occurred on March 18. Since then, it has been declining but by the end of March, it has increased significantly. In the last 57th weeks, 448 people have died from corona infections, more than in any previous week.Earlier, 344 people died of Covid-19 infection during the 56th week, the second highest number of deaths in a single week. As of the 57th week, the death toll has risen by more than 30 per cent compared to the previous week.Mushtaq Hossain, Former Chief Scientific Officer of the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR), said, "If the health rules are not followed, the infection will increase and so specific plans are needed to control the infection. Without analyzing the source and origin of the infection and taking the necessary steps, the situation may become impossible to control.""The rise in the number of corona infections and deaths is alarming. If the infection increases, the death will also increase. As a result infection control is urgent. Currently, the government has imposed some restrictions for a week. We will have to wait a little longer to know how effective it is. If infections and deaths begin to decrease at that time, it will be understood that these restrictions have worked. Otherwise, the government will have to think of alternatives," he added.Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, President of the National Technical Advisory Committee of Covid-19 and Virologist, said, "The only way to control the infection in the country is to ensure people follow hygiene rules including wearing face masks. Otherwise, it will not be possible to stop this rise in infection. And then the situation will get out of control. If public gatherings are not stopped and hygiene rules are ignored, our future will surely be horrible.""In order to deal with the awful situation, we are hearing that the government has announced a lockdown in the second phase. But no one understands what lockdown means is," he added.The Virologist further said, "Now the authorities are talking about a week of strict lockdown. Its outline needs to be clarified. In this case, the right message has to reach the people about what they can and cannot do during the lockdown. They must understand the importance of hygiene rules and the monitoring must be intensified. One thing everyone needs to understand clearly: Only by wearing a face mask and following hygiene rules, it is possible to be safe at the individual in at least 96 per cent of infection of the deadly virus."