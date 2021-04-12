Video
Monday, 12 April, 2021
Front Page

No notification yet on 'strict lockdown'

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Despite announcement of enforcing strict countrywide lockdown from April 14 this year to prevent Covid-19 infections, no notification was issued on Sunday from the Cabinet Division. Senior officials of the Division have been working to finalise a draft proposal for the Prime Minister's approval.
Instead, the Cabinet Division on Sunday issued as notification extending the time of existing restriction for two more days till 6:00am on April 14 this year.
According to the Cabinet Division officials, the government is planning to announce general holiday like last year along with strict lockdown from April 14, so that no one can roam unnecessarily.
If the weeklong restriction fails to resist the transmission, it may be
    extended further, they said.
According to Cabinet Division sources, its high officials have been working to finalise the conditions to be included in the notification for weeklong restriction to be enforced from April 14 for restricting people's movement.
They are also discussing with the stakeholders, health experts, advisory committee members and business leaders. Their demands and opinions will also be considered in the notification.
After finalizing the draft, it would be sent to the Prime Minister's office (PMO) for her approval. Once she gives her nod, the notification can be issued on Monday, the officials said.


