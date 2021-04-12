Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 12 April, 2021, 9:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

483 upazila health complexes get Tk 14.49cr allocation

Published : Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

The Health Ministry has allocated a total of Tk 14.49 crore to the 483 upazila health complexes to ensure emergency health services across the country.
Each of the health complexes received Tk 3 lakh to provide health service for the people of grass level root, said a press statement of the Ministry on Sunday.
The allocated money will be utilized for machineries (logistic support), medicine, oxygen and other necessities for the patients of Covid-19 isolation hospital.
The ministry issued the notice signed by Senior Assistant Secretary of Health Ministry Sushil Kumar Pal.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh
Bangladesh has reported its highest single-day coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, surpassing Saturday's figure.
The health authorities confirmed 78 deaths during the last 24 hours till morning. A day earlier, the country recorded 77 fatalities, the highest since coronavirus cases were first reported in March last year.
Fatalities from Covid-19 rose to 9,739 as the mortality rate remained static at 1.42 percent for the third consecutive day. Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus death on March 18 last year. The virus claimed 568 lives in January this year, 281 in February and 638 in March.
Meanwhile, 5,819 new cases were reported, pushing the local tally to 684,756, according to a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The infection rate slipped to 19.81 percent from 20.49percent of Saturday's. So far, 5,002,865 samples, including 29,376 in the last 24 hours, have been tested.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
JU VC mourns death of noted singer Mita Huq
483 upazila health complexes get Tk 14.49cr allocation
Can Dhaka improve its air quality?
F-commerce entrepreneurs rising significantly: Palak
70,14,509 registered to receive Covid-19 vaccines
Stern action against those involved in anarchy: Anisul
Help desk for providing services to poor people opens
A book fair unlike any other


Latest News
Asia shares slip into earnings season, US data deluge
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Man Utd stage comeback win at Tottenham
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs
7-day general holidays likely to be declared Monday
Saudi Supreme Court: No evidence of Ramadan moon sighting
Export-oriented industries to remain open during lockdown
Iran calls Natanz atomic site blackout 'nuclear terrorism'
Hatirjheel accident drama: Husband confesses killing wife
Mita Huq laid to rest in Keraniganj
Most Read News
Noted Rabindra Sangeet singer Mita Haque dies of COVID-19
Current restrictions to continue two more days: Quader
Highest ever 78 Covid deaths recorded in a day
Khaleda Zia infected with coronavirus: DGHS
All domestic, int'l flights to remain suspended for a week from Apr 14
COVID cases exceed 135 million with 2.9 million fatalities globally
5-storey building tilts in Ctg, police cordon off
Covid-infected Khaleda Zia doing well, says Fakhrul
4% advance tax on soybean, palm oil withdrawn
‘Strict’ lockdown: Make it genuinely strict
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft