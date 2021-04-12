483 upazila health complexes get Tk 14.49cr allocation

The Health Ministry has allocated a total of Tk 14.49 crore to the 483 upazila health complexes to ensure emergency health services across the country.

Each of the health complexes received Tk 3 lakh to provide health service for the people of grass level root, said a press statement of the Ministry on Sunday.

The allocated money will be utilized for machineries (logistic support), medicine, oxygen and other necessities for the patients of Covid-19 isolation hospital.

The ministry issued the notice signed by Senior Assistant Secretary of Health Ministry Sushil Kumar Pal.

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh has reported its highest single-day coronavirus fatalities on Sunday, surpassing Saturday's figure.

The health authorities confirmed 78 deaths during the last 24 hours till morning. A day earlier, the country recorded 77 fatalities, the highest since coronavirus cases were first reported in March last year.

Fatalities from Covid-19 rose to 9,739 as the mortality rate remained static at 1.42 percent for the third consecutive day. Bangladesh reported its first coronavirus death on March 18 last year. The virus claimed 568 lives in January this year, 281 in February and 638 in March.

Meanwhile, 5,819 new cases were reported, pushing the local tally to 684,756, according to a handout issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The infection rate slipped to 19.81 percent from 20.49percent of Saturday's. So far, 5,002,865 samples, including 29,376 in the last 24 hours, have been tested. -UNB







